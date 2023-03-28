James Bay OPP – Hearst Man Charged with Operation while Impaired

A traffic complaint led to impaired charges just off Highway 631, approximately 45km north of Hornepayne.

On March 25, 2023, shortly before 12:00 p.m., members of the James Bay Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver operating both a motorized snow vehicle (MSV) and a pick-up truck.

Police located the vehicles and driver on East McEwing Road, just off Highway 631. The investigation revealed the driver had consumed alcoholic beverages. The driver was arrested for impaired driving and transported to the Hearst OPP for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Alex BOURDAGES, 24 years-of-age, of Hearst was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The driver was issued a 90-day administrative driver’s licence suspension (ADLS) and the two vehicles were impounded for seven days.

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hornepayne on May 18, 2023.