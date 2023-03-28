Don’t pay the price for sledding on thin ice!

The Sault Ste. Marie Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding snowmobilers, and lake users alike, that warmer spring temperatures cause melting snow and unsafe ice conditions. Not taking the necessary precautions can quickly result in tragedy.

No ice is “safe ice“. With spring upon us, the lakes are starting to break up as the ice melts. The shallower areas will usually melt first. But underlying water currents or air pockets can also pose hidden dangers, even in the coldest temperatures. Snowmobilers can’t see this until it’s too late.

The OPP is committed to saving lives on Ontario’s highways, trails and waterways through high visibility patrols and enforcement in order to reduce preventable injuries and death. The OPP will continue their snow vehicle patrols throughout the season to ensure the safety of all snowmobile operators and passengers.