Winter weather travel advisory (Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake)

5:39 AM EDT Saturday 25 March 2023

Weather advisory in effect for:

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for this afternoon into Sunday morning.

Hazards:

Snowfall amounts up to 10 cm.

Reduced visibility in heavy snow and local blowing snow.

Timing:

This afternoon into Sunday morning.

Discussion:

Snow is expected to impact northeastern Ontario beginning this afternoon. Snow will ease early Sunday morning.

Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

For road conditions and other traveller information from the Ministry of Transportation, visit https://www.ontario.ca/511, https://www.twitter.com/511Ontario, or call 5-1-1.