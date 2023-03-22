Hwy 17 (Catfish Lake area) – Open

Mar 22, 2023 at 18:38
Highway 17 is now open.
Mar 22, 2023 at 17:56
On511 has updated the highway closure at Catfish Lake Road to one lane open, “HWY 17 Eastbound at Catfish Lake Rd, Algoma. Lane and EAST shoulder closed.”
Mar 22, 2023 at 15:32
Hwy 17 is closed in the Catfish Lake area due to a jackknifed tractor trailer.
