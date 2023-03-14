East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in break and enter

An adult and two youths have been arrested in relation to a break and enter in the Town of Blind River.

On February 20, 2023, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a Break and Enter (B&E) that occurred at a residence on Indiana Avenue in the Town of Blind River sometime on February 18, 2023.

Investigation determined while the homeowners were away, three individuals kicked in a rear door to the residence and stole jewelry, a laptop, empty gun cases and cans of beer.

On February 21, 2023, a 16-year-old from Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

On March 11, 2023, a 16-year-old from Elliot Lake was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter, a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on May 11, 2023.

On March 11, 2023, Zachery BEHNKE, 25 years-of-age, from Blind River was arrested and charged with:

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Failure to Comply with Undertaking

Failure to Attend Court after having Appeared

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on March 12, 2023, and was remanded into custody.