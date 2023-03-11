In Memory – Kim Gagnon

Kim Gagnon, 1957-2018

On March 11, i t’s been 5 years since we lost our dear wife, mom, meema, and best friend to us all. Ont’s been 5 years since we lost our dear wife, mom, meema, and best friend to us all.

We think about you always,

We talk about you still,

You have never been forgotten,

And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain,

To walk and guide us through our lives,

Until we meet again.

Love always, Rob

Jan & Derek

Vicki, Domenic, Addison & Nixi

Ashley, Ryan & Kallie