Morning News – March 2

Mar 2, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High -5. Wind chill -23 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -21 this evening.
News Tidbits:
- Registration begins today for the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the MMCC. There are still tickets available.
