Morning News – March 2

Mar 2, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Sunny. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High -5. Wind chill -23 this morning and -7 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
  • Tonight – Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -15. Wind chill -21 this evening.

News Tidbits:

  • Registration begins today for the Wawa Ice Fishing Derby from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the MMCC. There are still tickets available.
