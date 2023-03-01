Morning News – March 1

Mar 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of light snow this afternoon. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -18 this morning and -8 this afternoon. UV index 2 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of light snow. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -14. Wind chill -10 this evening and -21 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Norma Solomon and Michael Bucknell of Sagamok First Nation. The couple won a $250,000 prize with Instant Poker Night (Game #2341). They plan to pay off their truck, put a down payment on a home and purchase a Harley Davidson. “This experience is hard to describe – It feels great!” said Michael. The winning ticket was purchased at Tanner’s Your Independent Grocer on Center Street in Espanola.
- Workplace Safety North (WSN) announced a new awards program to recognize Ontario mining and forest products companies. The WSN Risk Management Awards build on the provincial risk-based analysis program by using the industry’s own research to focus on the most effective ways to protect workers. The awards also build on evidence-based research from the WSN Internal Responsibility System Climate Assessment and Audit Tool.
