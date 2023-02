Area Road Conditions – February 28

Primary Condition Secondary Condition visibility drifting Updated Highway 101 From Opishing River Br to Shawmere River Partly snow covered Snow covered Fair No 23-2-28 5:14 AM Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Snow covered Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Snow covered Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 17 From Sault Ste Marie to Batchawana Snow covered Partly snow packed Good No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 17 From Batchawana to Mijinemunghshing Lake Snow covered Snow packed Poor No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 17 From Mijinemunghshing Lake to Wawa Snow covered Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Snow covered Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Snow covered Snow packed Good No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Snow covered Snow packed Good No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Snow covered Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow packed Fair No 23-2-28 5:27 AM Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Snow covered Snow packed Good No 23-2-28 5:27 AM

In the winter, motorists should be aware that road conditions can change very quickly – and should be prepared for road closures that may be lengthy. Consider bringing on your travels: extra clothing (blankets, and socks), a shovel, jumper cables, a First-aid kit, a candle, flashlight, plus extra batteries, bottled water and food.