A group of 10 competitors from Dubreuilville, coached by Gord Bonitzke from Superior Archery participated on Jan 29th in the Archery Ontario’s indoor competition – International Field Archery Association.
Five archers took home 5 medals. The championships were held from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan 29, in various locations across the province to maximize participation. Le Club Tir à l’Arc Dubreuilville organizer Josée Bouchard provided the names and standings of the participants:
Youth Categories:
Female Compound U10 – Kendra Bélanger Gold
Male Compound U10 – Mason Tremblay Silver
– Nathaniel Desgagné Bronze
Female compound U13 – Jade Nadeau 5th place
Male compound U13 – Mathys Tremblay Bronze
Female compound U18 – Anya Pinel Gold
– Loralee Casey 4th place
Male compound U18 – Jason Hemphill 5th place
Adults Categories:
Female barebow – Leah Nadeau 5th,
Male barebow – Austin Hemphill 10th
Another Provincial competition was held last weekend Feb 18th, still pending official Provincial standing to see how we compared overall.
- Hwy 17 – One Lane Open in Goulais River Area - February 23, 2023
- Hwy 17 – One Lane Open in Batchawana Bay Area - February 23, 2023
- 10 Dubreuilville Archers compete in Archery Ontario’s indoor competition - February 23, 2023