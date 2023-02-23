10 Dubreuilville Archers compete in Archery Ontario’s indoor competition

A group of 10 competitors from Dubreuilville, coached by Gord Bonitzke from Superior Archery participated on Jan 29th in the Archery Ontario’s indoor competition – International Field Archery Association.

Five archers took home 5 medals. The championships were held from Saturday, Jan. 21 to Sunday, Jan 29, in various locations across the province to maximize participation. Le Club Tir à l’Arc Dubreuilville organizer Josée Bouchard provided the names and standings of the participants:

Youth Categories:

Female Compound U10 – Kendra Bélanger Gold

Male Compound U10 – Mason Tremblay Silver

– Nathaniel Desgagné Bronze

Female compound U13 – Jade Nadeau 5th place

Male compound U13 – Mathys Tremblay Bronze

Female compound U18 – Anya Pinel Gold

– Loralee Casey 4th place

Male compound U18 – Jason Hemphill 5th place

Adults Categories:

Female barebow – Leah Nadeau 5th,

Male barebow – Austin Hemphill 10th

Another Provincial competition was held last weekend Feb 18th, still pending official Provincial standing to see how we compared overall.