Fiscal update shows deliberate underspending on vital services

Ontario’s third quarter fiscal update shows that Ford is deliberately starving health care and education of critical resources. NDP Finance critic, MPP Catherine Fife (Waterloo), released the following statement:

“Budgets are about priorities. It’s clear from today’s fiscal update that the government has the resources and ability to invest in Ontarians and is deliberately and callously choosing not to.

Over the last few weeks, my colleagues and I have travelled across the province for pre-budget consultations, listening to what people and organizations need from this government. People and communities are suffering under immense pressure from a critical lack of support and resources.

New Democrats are calling on the government to stop this deliberate underspending, and invest in services that Ontarians rely on, like fixing the healthcare crisis, investing in our schools, or paying public sector workers a fair wage.”