Have you seen Sherry?

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service is requesting public assistance to locate missing 49-year-old Sherry Stone.

Sherry has not spoken with family in about two weeks and is described as approximately 5’5” tall with long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Sault Ste. Marie Police by calling 705-949-6300.