Winter Weather Travel Advisory (LSPP – St. Joseph Island) ENDED

This weather advisory has ended

5:41 AM EST Tuesday 07 February 2023

Weather advisory in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Winter weather travel advisory in effect for accumulating snow.

Hazards:

Reduced visibility in snow.

Local snowfall accumulations of up to 10 cm.

Snowfall rates of 2 to 3 centimetres per hour.

Timing:

Early this morning until midday.

Discussion:

Snow at times heavy is expected this morning with total accumulations of up to 10 cm. The heavy snow will become lighter early this morning from Nipigon to Wawa and near noon for areas from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie. Travel may be hazardous at times.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.