Morning News – February 7

Weather: Winter Weather Travel Advisory & Hwy 17 (Wawa to Heyden) is closed
- Today – Snow ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind south 20 km/h becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill -8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Clearing late this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this evening. Low -13. Wind chill -8 this evening and -16 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Alamos Gold’s CEO John McCluskey will join members of the Alamos team and Board of Directors at tomorrow’s New York Stock Exchange opening bell ringing, in celebration of the 10th Anniversary of its NYSE listing and 20th Anniversary as a Company.
- Ouch – The most expensive Ontario gas listed yesterday on GasBuddy.com was 189.1 in Chapleau.
- Congratulations to Joanna MacDougall, an Occupational Therapist Assistant and Physiotherapist Assistant (OTA/PTA) Professor at Sault College, was chosen as the recipient of the 2021-22 Ministry of Colleges and Universities Minister’s Awards of Excellence for Future-Proofing Ontario’s Students.
