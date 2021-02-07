Morning News – February 7th

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High minus 15. Wind chill near minus 26. UV index 1 or low.
Tonight – Partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 20. Wind chill near minus 24.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|87,789
|181
|25
|2
|156
|2
|Updated: February 6, 2021, 5:30 p.m.
News Tidbits:
The Algoma District School Board says children in the grade 3/4 class and the grade 5/6 classes must isolate until Feb. 16th at Blind River Public School. Blind River Public School was closed due to a staff shortage on Thursday, Feb. 4 after a possible exposure on Wednesday became a confirmed case. The second case was confirmed Saturday.
A glacier in the Himalayas has burst flooding a power plant and homes in Uttarakhand. 100 to 150 are missing, feared dead.
