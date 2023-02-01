Morning News – February 1

Feb 1, 2023 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries and a few local snow squalls ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 30% chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 early this afternoon. High -9. Wind chill near -19. UV index 1 or low.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Flurries at times heavy and a few local snow squalls beginning after midnight. Local blowing snow overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light early this evening. Wind becoming southwest 20 gusting to 40 after midnight. Temperature rising to -7 by morning. Wind chill near -17.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Kaleed Rasheed, Minister of Public and Business Service Delivery, to deliver remarks at 8 a.m. in Brampton
