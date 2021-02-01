Morning News – February 1st

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 8. Wind chill minus 20 this morning and minus 11 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 17. Wind chill minus 13 this evening and minus 24 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma.

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:



Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will be joined by Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 11 a.m.