Snow Squall Warning (Pukaskwa Park – Wawa)

Jan 31, 2023 at 06:40
At 5:21 this morning, Environment Canada issued a Snow Squall Warning for Pukaskwa Park to Wawa.
Snow squalls are expected with local snowfall accumulations of 15 to 25 cm/12 hrs this morning and throughout the day and early evening. Under the snow squall bands, visibilities will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow, and snow will quickly accumulate.
