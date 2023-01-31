Extreme Cold Warning (Northern Ontario) – CONTINUES

Wind chill values near -40 are expected this morning, and will likely return Thursday into Friday. Some areas further north may experience colder temperatures, Environment Canada is forecasting -45 temperatures, with wind chill values near -50 possibly appearing later in the week.

The Extreme Cold Warning has been extended to encompass more regions of Northern Ontario. The slightly darker areas are the new areas that have been added to the warning of 5:27 a.m.

Be sure to dress appropriately, frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin. Remember that if it’s too cold for you to stay outside, it’s too cold for your pet to stay outside.

At 5:27 a.m. Environment Canada continued an Extreme Cold Warning for most of Northern Ontario as shown on the map to the right.



