Morning News – January 25

Jan 25, 2023 at 07:56

Weather:

  • Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -4. Wind chill -19 this morning and -8 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -13. Wind chill -10 this evening and -18 overnight.

 

Provincial Announcements:

  • Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, and Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, to make an announcement at 9:30 a.m. in Whitby.

 

