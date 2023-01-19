Between the Covers – January 19

The library staff was thrilled to have students and teachers from St. Augustine’s French Immersion School come and visit the library on December 9th, 2022. It was wonderful to show everyone our amazing new Interactive Game table and all the uses of a 3D Printer. They were also able to try the Awe Learning computers and tablets. The students were all very captivated by the new technology in the library. The children and teachers were able to participate in our Holiday Library Scavenger Hunt and had a great time learning about the library. And of course, what is a visit to the library without a story? We read “Memoirs of an Elf” by Devin Scillian. Thank you to the staff at St. Augustine’s for organizing a trip to the library. We welcome all schools and teachers to reach out and plan a trip to visit the Wawa Public Library!

New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Lifesavers and Body Snatchers” by Tim Cook, “Triple Cross” by James Patterson, “The Last Party” by Clare MacKintosh and “The Orchard” by Beverly Lewis. En Français, nous avons “Le Premier Qui Meurt à la Fin” par Adam Silvera.

New Movies this week are: a 4 (four) Movie Collection of Hollywood Hits including “The Return of Vampire”, “The Revenge of Frankenstein”, “Mr. Sardonicus” and “The Brotherhood of Satan”! Also new on the movie shelf is “U-571” Matthew McConaughey, “The Long Walk Home” starring Sissy Spacek and Whoopi Goldberg and “Adrift” starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin.

The staff pick of the week is “The King’s Curse” by Philippa Gregory.

Regarded as yet another threat to the volatile King Henry VII’s claim to the throne, Margaret Pole, cousin to Elizabeth of York (known as the White Princess) and daughter of George, Duke of Clarence, is married off to a steady and kind Lancaster supporter—Sir Richard Pole. For his loyalty, Sir Richard is entrusted with the governorship of Wales, but Margaret’s contented daily life is changed forever with the arrival of Arthur, the young Prince of Wales, and his beautiful bride, Katherine of Aragon. Margaret soon becomes a trusted advisor and friend to the honeymooning couple, hiding her own royal connections in service to the Tudors.

After the sudden death of Prince Arthur, Katherine leaves for London a widow, and fulfills her deathbed promise to her husband by marrying his brother, Henry VIII. Margaret’s world is turned upside down by the surprising summons to court, where she becomes the chief lady-in-waiting to Queen Katherine. But this charmed life of the wealthiest and “holiest” woman in England lasts only until the rise of Anne Boleyn, and the dramatic deterioration of the Tudor court. Margaret has to choose whether her allegiance is to the increasingly tyrannical king, or to her beloved queen; to the religion she loves or the theology which serves the new masters. Caught between the old world and the new, Margaret Pole has to find her own way as she carries the knowledge of an old curse on all the Tudors.

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Join us on Saturday, January 28th at 11:00 a.m. for our first Pokemon Go Club. If you are looking for someone to battle, trade, or play with, or need some tips on how to battle a legendary, you should check this out. The Club is open to adults and kids, anyone who is playing Pokemon Go! Gotta catch’em all!

Ontario Park Passes are available for patron use at the Wawa Public Library. To checkout Park Passes, you must have a valid library card. Lending time is for one week! For more information please contact the circulation desk at (705)-856-2244 ext 290 or stop by the library.