MENARD, Hermance

Peacefully passed away at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Thursday, January 12, 2023, just four months shy of her 88th birthday. Beloved wife of the late Gerard. Loving mom of the late Marcel Lambert (Linda), Robert Lambert, Hélène Parisé (Paul), and Gislaine Menard-Boulianne (Gerald). Cherished grand-maman of Dana Lambert (John), Kevin Lambert, Aaron Lambert (Lisa), Brandon Lambert (Diana), Josée Parisé (Colin) and Chantalle Kraly (Alex). Great grandmother of Greysen, Piper, Braxton, Ella, Genevieve, and Calvin. Predeceased by her parents Paul and Clairisa Robert. Dear sister of the late Leo-Paul, late Lucille, late Elzear (Clara), late Real, late Gilbert (Marie Claire) and Leanne (Aurele). Hermance will be fondly remembered by her many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Monica’s Church on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Michael Asorgoe officiating.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie, ON.

Memorial donations in memory of Hermance may be made to St. Monica’s Church, Heart and Stroke Foundation or to the Alzheimer Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.