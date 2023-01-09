SE OPP Dubreuilville – Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute

On January 2, 2023, at approximately 2:42 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a domestic dispute in Dubreuilville.
As a result of the investigation, a 51-year-old person, from Garden River, was arrested and charged with the following:
- Assault with a Weapon – Spousal, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC) and
- Mischief – Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC.
The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in February 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.
