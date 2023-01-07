OPP Festive Ride Results

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) throughout the North East Region (NER) were out from November 17, 2022 to January 2, 2023 conducting Festive RIDE check points. As challenging as the weather has been in some areas, OPP officers were undeterred as they worked to take impaired drivers and other alcohol/drug-related driving offenders off the road, so travelers could reach their holiday destination to see family and friends safely.

During the campaign, officers conducted more than 1,532 RIDE stops throughout the NER, checking more than 23,000 drivers for sobriety. Officers also exercised their Mandatory Alcohol Screening (MAS) authority, which allows them to demand a breath sample from any lawfully stopped driver, even if there is no suspicion or evidence of alcohol consumption.

The OPP charged 68 drivers with 113 impaired-related offences, issued 22 Warn Range Suspensions and one Zero Tolerance Suspension during the seven-week initiative.

“This is a disappointing increase of approximately 21% over the same time last year in NER! We will continue our enforcement and education efforts to remove impaired drivers from our roadways, waterways and trails in order to keep the public safe.” – NER OPP Traffic Inspector Mike Maville.

The OPP thanks all road users and citizens who drove sober and/or reported suspected impaired drivers to police. By working together, we can keep our roads, waterways and trails safe for everyone, all year round.

Drivers are reminded that the OPP conducts RIDE events throughout the year as part of its ongoing efforts to save lives on Ontario roads. Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of criminal death in Canada.