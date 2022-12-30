East Algoma OPP Assist with Apartment Fire

On December 30, 2022, at approximately 12:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to an apartment fire on Washington Crescent in Elliot Lake.

The Elliot Lake Fire Department (ELFD) was already on scene who located a someone inside. They were transported to hospital by Algoma Paramedic Services but the 65-year-old person was later pronounced deceased. The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) and the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services (FIS) are assisting the ELFD. There is no foul play suspected at this time.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS). A post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.