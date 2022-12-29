OPP – OPP Officer Shot and Killed near Hagersville – UPDATED

Two people have been charged in connection with the murder of an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer.

On the afternoon of December 27, 2022, 28-year-old Provincial Constable Grzegorz Pierzchala responded to a vehicle in a ditch west of Hagersville. The officer was fatally shot when he arrived at the scene.

Two people were arrested in the area following a major search involving OPP Aviation, Emergency Response Team, Canine, Tactics and Rescue Unit, local officers and members of the Six Nations Police Service. A semi-automatic handgun was seized.

Randall MCKENZIE, age 25 of the Mississaugas of the New Credit First Nation and Brandi STEWART-SPERRY, age 30 of Hamilton are both charged with First Degree Murder, contrary to Section 235(1) of the Criminal Code.

Both of the accused have been remanded in custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga on January 17, 2023.

Investigators, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam video. They should contact the Haldimand OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Provincial Constable Pierzchala had just completed his probationary period as an OPP officer. Prior to becoming an officer, he had served as a Special Constable at Queen’s Park Detachment and had previously served with the Canadian Armed Forces.

“All OPP members join Greg’s family in mourning the sudden and horrific loss of this young officer. Greg had just embarked on his childhood dream to be a police officer, only to have his dream tragically cut short while performing his duties” – Commissioner Thomas Carrique We ask everyone to respect the wishes of Greg’s family for privacy as they grieve. The OPP is assisting the family and OPP colleagues to work through this horrible incident.

Details on funeral arrangement have not been finalized.

An ‘Alert Ready’ message had been sent to residents in the area, warning them to shelter-in-place. That alert, and the need to shelter in place, has now been cancelled.

The OPP is assisting the member’s family and colleagues as they deal with this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them. The family is asking for privacy at this difficult time.

