Dec 28, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Periods of light snow becoming mixed with ice pellets this morning and ending near noon then cloudy with 40% chance of light snow or ice pellets. Risk of freezing drizzle. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 1. Wind chill -8 this morning.
- Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of light snow or rain or ice pellets early this evening. Periods of light snow or rain mixed with ice pellets beginning this evening changing to rain mixed with ice pellets near midnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near 2.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Jean Pare, Alberta-born author of the “Company’s Coming” cookbooks has died at age 95, yesterday, December 27th.
- Hwy 17 was closed overnight. A lane and shoulder closure was reported at 9:14 p.m. at Alona Bay, and then was closed at 9:33 p.m. due to weather and reopened at 4:23 a.m.
- Amazing that four of SSM’s PUC powerline technicians are giving up time with their families this holiday season to help restore power to families in Southern Ontario.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Wawa Christmas Bird Count - December 28, 2022
- Morning News – December 28 - December 28, 2022
- Area Road Conditions – December 28 - December 28, 2022