Winter Weather Travel Advisory (Pukaskwa Park to Wawa)

At 2:10 p.m. Environment Canada Issued a Winter Weather Travel Advisory for Pukaskwa Park, White River, Dubreuilville and Wawa. This advisory encompasses other areas as well (in grey in graphic to the right)



Snow at times heavy is expected to move through the region this afternoon and evening. Visibility may be significantly reduced at times due to heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1 to 2 cm per hour are possible with total accumulations of 5 to 10 cm by late this evening. The snow is expected to move east of the region late this evening.

Motorists should expect hazardous winter driving conditions and adjust travel plans accordingly. Slow down driving in slippery conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. Watch for taillights ahead and maintain a safe following distance, and be prepared to stop. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.