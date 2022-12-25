Snow Squalls (Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island)

Snow squalls will continue to affect the Sault Ste. Marie area. Additional local snowfall accumulations of near 10 cm are possible by this evening. Snow squalls and strong winds are expected to ease tonight.

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.