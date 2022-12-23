Morning News – December 23

Dec 23, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Snow and blowing snow. Amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind becoming north 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. Temperature falling to -10 this afternoon. Wind chill -11 this morning and -19 this afternoon.
- Tonight – Periods of snow and blowing snow. Amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 70. Low -16. Wind chill -19 this evening and -27 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Usually we hear and if lucky are to see seiches on Lake Superior – today a seiche is predicted for Lake Erie by NOAA Great Lakes Environmental Research Laboratory. “The upcoming winter storm is predicted to cause a massive #seiche in #LakeErie, with a water level difference of nearly 20 ft (6 m) between #Toledo & #Buffalo! A seiche is a large standing wave oscillating in a body of water.“
- The Joyce Family Foundation has donated $1 million to support financial awards for Confederation College students registered in Nursing, Health and Technology Programs. This means that two annual $4,000-5,000 awards to recipients which will be renewed for the duration of their program.
Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department:
