Morning News – December 23

Weather:

Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.

Tonight – A few flurries ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There were 41 (up 22) new cases reported last night. There are 248 (up 21) active cases, and 5 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

News Tidbits: