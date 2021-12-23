Morning News – December 23

Dec 23, 2021 at 07:56
Weather:
Flurries. Local amount 5 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 3. Wind chill minus 16 this morning and minus 7 this afternoon.
Tonight – A few flurries ending after midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. Temperature steady near minus 3. Wind chill minus 9 this evening.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
There were 41 (up 22) new cases reported last night. There are 248 (up 21) active cases, and 5 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District. There have been 18 deaths of people with a confirmed case of COVID-19.
News Tidbits:
- Hooray – Ontario has become the first province to list fluvoxamine, an inexpensive antidepressant as a treatment doctors can “consider” for patients with a mild COVID-19 infection who are at risk of having more severe symptoms. This may help to reduce hospital admissions.
- Very sad to see the photos of the Finnish Labour Temple, the home of the Hoito Restaurant in Thunder Bay that burnt down last night. Built in 1910, the building was being renovated into apartments, and the Hoito was planned to reopen in 2022. Over the years, the Finnish Labour Temple housed the Hoito Restaurant; a museum, a large stage, dance floor, and hall as well as meeting rooms for various groups; and is a National Historic Site of Canada.
- A petition has been launched online demanding that Highways 17 & 11 be made safer. Road conditions and poor commercial drivers are often cited in collisions that close these highways down paralyzing travel. Proposed legislation was introduced by Guy Bourgouin, the NDP MPP for Mushkegowuk—James Bay earlier this month that would ensure that Highways 11 and 17 are treated as class one highways, which have the highest standards for road maintenance in the province. (Link)
