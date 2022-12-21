Significant winter storm continues to be expected this Holiday Weekend

Environment Canada continues to warn of a significant winter storm for late this week and into the holiday weekend. It is expected to affect the following areas of Northern Ontario:

City of Thunder Bay

Superior West

Beardmore – Jellicoe – Macdiarmid

Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North

Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa

Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East

Kapuskasing – Hearst

Timmins – Cochrane

Greater Sudbury And Vicinity

Chapleau – Gogama

Kirkland Lake – Temiskaming Shores – Temagami

Elliot Lake – Ranger Lake

Manitoulin – Blind River – Killarney.

The snow is expected to begin Thursday for areas near Lake Superior before reaching James Bay on Friday. Snow may become heavy at times with very strong northerly winds Friday into Saturday, with blizzard conditions are possible for areas near the northern shores of Lake Superior and downwind of Lake Nipigon.

Environment Canada has high confidence in a high-impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds and specific snowfall amounts remain highly uncertain at this time.

NWS Weather Prediction Center (image to right above) has more detailed information regarding snowfall rates, and the impact that is expected.

Environment Canada asks that travellers consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are possible. Bitterly cold wind chill values are expected Friday into the weekend.

An unpredicted storm is currently affecting travel between Wawa and Batchawana Bay. Snow squalls have closed Highway 17 for 20 hours (at time of this posting).

Snow squalls are expected to continue between Wawa and Batchawana Bay this morning, ending late this morning. Additional snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 centimetres are expected.