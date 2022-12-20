5:26 AM EST Tuesday 20 December 2022

Special weather statement in effect for:

Marathon – Schreiber

Nipigon – Rossport

City of Thunder Bay

Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Chapleau – Missinaibi Lake

Gogama – Foleyet…

Significant winter storm expected late this week into the holiday weekend.

Snow is expected to begin Thursday for areas near to Lake Superior before reaching James Bay on Friday. Snow may become heavy at times with very strong northerly winds Friday into Saturday. Blizzard conditions are possible for areas near the northern shores of Lake Superior and downwind of Lake Nipigon.

A multi-day lake effect snow event is expected into the weekend in the wake of the system for locations east of Lake Superior.

While there is high confidence in a high impact winter storm, the details regarding wind speeds and specific snowfall amounts remain highly uncertain at this time. Please monitor your local forecast and the latest alerts for your area.

Consider altering plans through the holiday weekend as travel conditions may become dangerous. Extensive utility outages are possible. Bitterly cold wind chill values are expected Friday into the weekend.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan and get an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight. For information on emergency plans and kits go to http://www.getprepared.gc.ca.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

