East Algoma OPP – Drug Warrant leads to Drug Charges

On December 14, 2022, shortly after 7:30 p.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), along with members from the East Algoma Crime Unit executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) warrant at a residence on Highway 17 in the Town of Spanish.

Police searched a vehicle and located one cell phone, and two small containers containing over 6 grams suspected crack cocaine and over $260 Canadian currency.

Police searched the residence and located the following items:

two functioning digital scales

packaging materials

a debt list

a small amount of Canadian currency

one bag containing over 55 grams of suspected cocaine in a locked safe

The total street value of the drugs seized is approximately $7,000.

As a result, Travis BUDGE, 33 years-of-age from Spanish, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Failure to Comply with Release Order-Other than to Attend Court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC

Anyssa RIVERS, 24 years-of-age from Spanish, was charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on February 2, 2023.