SE OPP Wawa – Impaired Charges Laid after Domestic Dispute

On December 6, 2022 at approximately 10:05 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute on Joliet Street in Wawa.

Through investigation, it was determined that one of the involved parties had driven a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol. As a result, a 27-year-old person, from Wawa, was charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC), and

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in January 2023 in Wawa. Due to the domestic nature of the incident, the name of the accused will not be released.