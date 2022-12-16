SE OPP Wawa – Calgary Man identified in December 4th fatal collision

The Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has identified the victim of a fatal motor vehicle collision last week as 51-year-old Abdul HASHMI of Calgary, Alberta.

On December 4, 2022 at approximately 4:12 p.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the OPP responded to a serious single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Highway 129 and Highway 667, approximately 40 kilometres south of Chapleau.

The investigation revealed that the single vehicle, a four-door SUV, was northbound on Highway 129 when it left the roadway and entered the southbound ditch.

Members of the Northeast Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team are assisting with the investigation, which is ongoing.