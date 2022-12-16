Morning News – December 16

Weather:

Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late this morning. Temperature steady near zero. Wind chill -6 this morning.

Tonight – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low -6. Wind chill -3 this evening and -8 overnight.

If you are travelling east this weekend – Due to inclement weather, all school-purpose transportation is cancelled for December 16 in the districts of Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin, however, schools remain open. Parents who transport their children to school must pick their children up at the end of the day.

News Tidbits:



Don’t forget the Santa Claus Parade will start at 6:00 p.m. beginning at the Goose Nest Market to the MMCC. There are over 20 floats this year. Enjoy the parade and then go to the MMCC for a meet and greet featuring Mayor Pilon & Council, and hot chocolate.

Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department