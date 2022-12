Area Road Conditions – December 16

Here are the road conditions for the Wawa area as posted by ON511:

Primary Condition Secondary Condition visibility drifting Date & Time Highway 101 From Highway 144 to Shawmere River Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:21 AM Highway 101 From Shawmere River to Highway 651 Partly snow packed Partly snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 101 From Highway 651 to Wawa Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 17 From Wawa to Mijin Lake Highway 17 From Mijin Lake to Batchawana Bare and wet road Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 17 From Batchawana to Sault Ste. Marie Bare and wet road Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 17 From Wawa to Paint Lake Rd, Wawa Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 17 From Paint Lake Rd, Wawa to Mobert Partly snow covered Snow covered Fair No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 519 From Highway 17 – Dubreuilville Partly snow covered Snow covered Fair No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 547 From Highway 101 to Hawk Junction Bare and wet road Partly snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 651 From Highway 101 to Missinabi Snow covered Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM Highway 631 From White River to Highway 11 Snow covered Snow packed Good No 22-12-16 5:25 AM

FYI: Due to inclement weather, all school purpose transportation is cancelled for December 16 in the districts of Sudbury, Espanola, Massey and Manitoulin, however, schools remain open. Parents who transport their children to school must pick their children up at the end of the day.