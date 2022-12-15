Morning News – December 15

Weather:

Today – Increasing cloudiness. Periods of snow and local blowing snow beginning this morning. Risk of freezing drizzle late this afternoon. Amount 5 cm. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill -18 this morning.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60% chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind east 30 km/h gusting to 50. Low -2. Wind chill -8 overnight.

If you are heading towards the Soo and east… The Algoma Huron-Superior Bus Transportation Services has informed media that due to the impending weather system and in the interest of safety, all school-related transportation is cancelled today for the Sault Ste Marie Area (Batchawana, Goulais River, Searchmont & area), Central Algoma Area (Echo Bay, Bruce Mines, Desbarats, St. Joe Island, Thessalon & area), and North Shore Area (Iron Bridge, Blind River, Elliot Lake, Spanish & areas). Schools will remain open. Last night, the City of Sault Ste. Marie declared a significant weather event in the area with respect to potentially hazardous storm conditions continuing until further notice.

News Tidbits:



There have been some glitches in the Wawa Christmas Hampers. Due to a supply issue, the number of turkeys ordered were shorted. That means that some families will get hams instead of a turkey.

Sault College’s Culinary program has contributed to the cookbook “Unsalted”. The 2017 project led by Colleges & Institutes Canada features the salmon dish created by three previous Culinary students – Cathy Wilcott, Stephanie Toulouse and Azaria Moncur – with the support of Culinary professors Sarah Birkenhauer, Deron Tett and Jennifer Healey not only as a recipe, but the dish also made the front cover.

Provincial Announcements:

Michael Parsa, Associate Minister of Housing will make an announcement in Cambridge at 9:30 a.m.

Stan Cho, Associate Minister of Transportation, will be joined by Chad Evans, Interim President and Chief Executive Officer of the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission, to make an announcement at 12 Noon in North Bay.

Holiday News Tips from the Wawa Fire Department