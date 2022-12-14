East Algoma OPP – Charges Laid after Threats Incident

On December 9, 2022, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a threats incident at an apartment complex on Mississauga Avenue in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported just being threatened by a known person in the building. Police attended and viewed the hallway video surveillance. The verbal dispute progressed to one person threatening the other with a pipe.

Jeffrey MCDONELL, 54 years-old, of Elliot Lake, was charged with:

Assault with a Weapon, contrary to section 267(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Uttering Threats – Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

The accused was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on January 9, 2022.