Between the Covers

The Wawa Public Library will be closed for the holidays beginning Saturday, December 24, 2022, and will reopen on Tuesday, January 3rd, 2023.

The Wawa Public Library will be hosting their first ever SILENT AUCTION. All items will be on display at the Wawa Public Library where your bids can be made. The Auction begins on Tuesday, December 6th and will end on Saturday December 17th at 2pm. Successful bidders will be notified Tuesday December 20th! The Wawa Public Library thanks you for your continued support.

Beginning December 1st until December 21st, come in to the library and hunt down the answers to the clues and get your name in for a chance to win a prize. All answers are found in the library! There will be a prize for kids and a prize for adults. A great way to learn what your library has to offer!

We have used books for sale! $0.25 each for paperback and $0.50 each for hardcover! Kids’ books are $0.10 each! Selling old books will allow us to buy new books! Come on in and check it out!

New 7-Day Books this week are; “Lucy by the Sea” by Elizabeth Strout, “Lessons” by Ian McEwan, “The Boys from Biloxy” by John Grisham and “Madly, Deeply the Diaries of Alan Rickman” by Alan Rickman. En Français, nous avons “Le Plus Merveilleux Cadeau” par Fern Michaels.

The Staff Pick of the Week is “Golden Girl” by Lisa Elin Hilderbrand. From the book jacket:

“On a perfect June day, Vivian Howe, author of thirteen beach novels and mother of three nearly grown children, is killed in a hit-and-run car accident while jogging near her home on Nantucket. She ascends to The Beyond where she’s assigned to a Person named Martha, who allows Vivi to watch what happens below for one last summer. Vivi also is granted three “nudges” to change the outcome of events on earth, and with her daughter Willa on her third miscarriage, Carson partying until all hours, and Leo currently “off again” with his high-maintenance girlfriend, she’ll have to think carefully where to use them.

From The Beyond, Vivi watches “The Chief” Ed Kapenash investigate her death, but her greatest worry is her final book, which contains a secret from her own youth that could be disastrous for her reputation. But when hidden truths come to light, Vivi’s family will have to sort out their past and present mistakes—with or without a nudge of help from above—while Vivi finally lets them grow without her.”

WPL Afterschool

Join us, Tuesday – Friday starting at 3:30 p.m. for Stories and Crafts Club, Clay Club, Chess Club and Game Club and we will mix it up every now and then and throw in a STEAM Club. For more info visit the library or check out our facebook page WPL Afterschool. Indi has a lot of very cool and fun activities planned so check out the Wawa Public Library Afterschool Program!

Tot Time

Tot Time from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday. Our goal is to introduce children to the library as soon as possible and to foster a life-long love of reading and books. We have stories, music, toys and crafts. Parents or caregivers are welcome to drop in and check it out.

Adult Crafting

Adult Crafting at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday. If you have any ideas for crafts that you would like to see, we are open to suggestions. If you have crafting supplies you would like to donate to the library such as canvasses, wool, jars, ribbon, cricut supplies, we would be happy to take them.

