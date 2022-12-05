Snow squall warning (LSPP to Agawa)

1:52 AM EST Monday 05 December 2022

Snow squall warning in effect for:

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls continue today.

Hazard:

Local snowfall accumulations of 20 to 45 cm.

Timing:

Ending this afternoon.

Discussion:

Locally heavy flurries and snow squalls off Lake Superior will continue this morning before tapering off to flurries this afternoon. Poor travel conditions along Highway 17 are expected during this period.

Impacts:

Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility will be suddenly reduced to near zero at times in heavy snow and blowing snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop. Road closures are possible.

Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #ONStorm.

