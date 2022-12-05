Morning News – December 5

Dec 5, 2022 at 07:56
Weather:
- Today – Flurries. Local amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this afternoon. High -2. Wind chill near -10.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h this evening. Low -15. Wind chill -7 this evening and -23 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- The Emergency Department at Wilson Memorial General Hospital was temporary last night, December 4th until 7 p.m. Anyone who is in need of emergency healthcare was directed to go to Sante Manitouwadge Health at 1 Healthcare Crescent, Manitouwadge, Ontario, the McCausland Hospital at 20B Cartier Road, Terrace Bay, Ontario or call 911.
- Disturbing to read that $158M was diverted from northern highways projects to southern Ontario. the Auditor General found in his value-for-money audit of highway planning and management in Ontario.
Provincial Announcements:
- Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, to make an announcement at 12:15 in Ingersoll about electric vehicle manufacturing.
