Morning News – December 4

Hwy 556 is closed in the Heyden area due to a collision that occurred at 6 a.m.



Weather:

Mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 5. Wind chill minus 14 this morning and minus 9 this afternoon.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Becoming cloudy late this evening. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 18. Wind chill minus 12 this evening and minus 22 overnight.

A winter storm is expected Sunday afternoon through Monday bringing snowfall accumulations of 10 to 25 cm. Accompanying the snow will be strong winds with gusts of 60 to 70 km/h. There is a risk of freezing rain for some areas.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

There are 397 (up 26) active cases, and 10 (down 1) hospitalized of COVID-19 in the Algoma District today.

News Tidbits:

The 2021 Canadian Senior Curling Championships in Sault Ste. Marie is still a go. However, in the face of a rapidly climbing COVID-19 case count the Opening Social and closing victory banquet have been cancelled. A number of distancing measures have been implemented as well during the games.

Don’t Forget!