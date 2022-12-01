Good Roads Welcomes Mayor of Hornepayne To Executive Board

At the November 24th meeting of the Good Roads Board of Directors (BOD) in Toronto, Ontario a vote was held for the position of Third Vice-President.

Cheryl Fort, Mayor of Hornepayne, was unanimously elected. Fort has been on the board since 2019. “Helping Good Roads achieve their aspirations of improving municipal roads and infrastructure in Ontario aligns with the work I’d like to accomplish for all of Ontario. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve as Third VP. It is my hope that we can continue to build bridges between municipalities and First Nation communities with the common goal of improving infrastructure, and in some cases creating it.” said Ms. Fort.

Ms. Fort is the first Indigenous Board member in Good Roads’ 128-year history. “Local governments play an important role in the lives of all Ontarians. Cheryl is an important voice who reminds us of how municipalities can address northern and indigenous issues,” said Scott Butler, Good Roads’ Executive Director. “Cheryl’s leadership will be critical in meeting these challenges.” continued Butler.

Good Roads will be searching to fill three vacant board positions in the Spring of 2023. To learn more about Good Roads and the role they play in our daily lives, visit www.GoodRoads.ca