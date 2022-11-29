U18 Legionnaires Bring the Gold Home!

This past weekend our U18 Legionnaires took home GOLD at the Silver Stick Tournament in Sudbury! Our team of 15 young men from Wawa, Dubreilville, Chapleau and Hornepayne had a flawless 6-game winning streak and finished off the finals with a 3-0 win vs the New Tecumseth TNT Tornados to earn the right to take home the banner!

Please join us in congratulating the players and coaches in achieving this outstanding performance! Our Legionnaires have now earned the right to participate in the Silver Stick Internationals in Sarnia which showcases the top 18 U18 A teams from across North America on Jan 12-15, 2023!

Good luck Legionnaires!