East Algoma OPP – Person charged with “Take Motor Vehicle without Consent”

On November 20, 2022 at approximately 7:30 p.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were notified of a traffic complainant on Taylor Boulevard in Elliot Lake.

The complainant reported that a male had taken a silver minivan without permission and did not have a driver’s license. Police later located the male driver who was subsequently arrested.

David MADLE, 30 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code (two counts), contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)

Take Motor Vehicle without Consent, contrary to section 335(1) of the CC

Driving While Under Suspension, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 21, 2022 and was remanded into custody.