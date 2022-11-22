5th Annual Lori Johnson Memorial Hockey Tournament

On November 18th – 20th, 2022 Wawa hosted the 5th annual Lori Johnson Memorial Women’s Hockey Tournament.

The weekend event did not disappoint with 6 teams facing off from Wawa, SSM, Dubreuilville, and Chapleau. Heading into Sunday the first semi-final match was between Moose on the Loose (Wawa) and Excuses (Chapleau). Moose on the Loose edged in the win 2-0 to advance.

The second semi-final match was between WA² (Wawa) and The Vigilantes (Dubreuilville). The Vigilantes advanced with a score of 4-1.

The final match resulted in an exciting face-off between Moose on the Loose and The Vigilantes with local Wawa women playing on both teams. In the end, The Vigilantes squeaked in the victory with a score of 1 – 0 taking home the $1200.00 cash prize.

In addition, the YETI package draw was won by Ben Cartledge of Wawa. The amount of “candy pucks” in the jar was 519 and his guess was 510. The next closest guess of 500, saw Caroline Desgagne of Wawa presented with the Golden Stick.

The committee would like to thank all businesses, players, volunteers, and fans for every contribution in helping make this annual weekend a huge success. We look forward to hosting the 6th event in 2023.