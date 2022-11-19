Snow Squall Warning (Wawa – Pukaskwa Park)

The Snow Squall Warning continues for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

Snow squalls are expected to persist through this afternoon as a result of southwesterly winds off Lake Superior with accumulations of 15 to 25 cm expected.

Environment Canada warns that snow squalls can cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.