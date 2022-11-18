Winter Wonderland at Scenic High Falls

You may have time today to go down to Scenic Magpie High Falls to see the beautiful winter wonderland that was created from the freezing rain of the weekend and the mist that naturally occurs at the falls before the snow changes everything.

The significant ice accretions as seen on the bench to the right make everything beautifully glittery, especially if the sun is out – however you can see that many of the trees are bowed over by the weight of the ice. If there is a slight breeze you can hear the tinkle of the iced branched touching. Perhaps an accompaniment in some celestial composition.

If you do go down to see the Falls, be careful. Ice is not only on the trees, benches and grass – it is on the walkways and grab surfaces.